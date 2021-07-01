Left Menu

Delhi CM, health minister thank medicos on Doctor's Day for their service during 2nd Covid wave

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 20:22 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday thanked doctors, nurses and paramedic personnel on the occasion of Doctor's Day for their exceptional service during the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Doctors' Day is observed in honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

''Coronavirus is such a big problem and no government or institution can deal with it individually. We need to work together to combat it,'' Kejriwal said.

The chief minister expressed gratitude towards charitable trusts, non-profit organisations, and the corporate sector that stepped up during the tough time and lent a helping hand.

Jain inaugurated a dialysis and paediatric ICU ward at the Indira Gandhi Hospital on the occasion of Doctor's Day. He said that the Delhi government-run hospital is ready for the possible third wave of COVID-19 with 1,243 beds for patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

