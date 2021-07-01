Coronavirus: 84 test positive in Gujarat, 300 recover; active cases below 3,000

Gujarat on Thursday registered 84 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 300 more patients recovered from the infection in the state, the Health Department said.

With the addition of 84 infections, the statewide coronavirus tally rose to 8,23,607 and recoveries increased to 8,10,751, said a release by the Health Department.

Advertisement

During the day, three patients succumbed to the infection - two in Ahmedabad and one in Surat district, said the release, adding the death toll has reached 10,062.

Gujarat's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 98.44 per cent.

The state has 2,794 active cases, of which only 11 patients are on ventilator, the department said.

Ahmedabad city recorded the maximum number of cases during the day at 18, followed by 11 in Surat city, 5 each in Vadodara and Surat districts, it said.

A total of 2,59,62,782 people have been vaccinated so far in the state. On Thursday, 2.84 lakh people were administered anti-coronavirus vaccines, the department said.

Meanwhile, only one new coronavirus case was reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 10,533, said a release by the local authorities.

Also, two patients were discharged during the day following recovery, the release said.

Out of the total 10,533 persons found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory since the outbreak, four have died, 10,486 have recovered, while 43 patients are under treatment, said the release.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,23,607, new cases 84, deaths 10,062, discharged 8,10,751, active cases 2,794, people tested so far (figures not released).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)