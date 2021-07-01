Left Menu

Just one new COVID-19 case each in Noida, Ghaziabad

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:31 IST
Representative Image
  • India

The number of active COVID19 cases came down to 28 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 32 in Ghaziabad, while both districts added just one new case on Thursday, official data showed.

The overall case tally reached 63,055 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 55,545 in Ghaziabad, according to data issued by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 33 more patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 11 in Ghaziabad recovered from the infection, as the overall recoveries in these districts reached 62,561 and 55,052, respectively, the data showed.

The death toll stood at 466 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 461 in Ghaziabad.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 2,671 from 2,796 the previous day, while overall recoveries reached 16,80,980 and the death toll mounted to 22,601 on Thursday, the data showed.

