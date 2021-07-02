Left Menu

Gen V K Singh inaugurates 2 oxygen plants in govt hospitals in Ghaziabad

He said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the installation of oxygen plants so that patients do not face problems. District Magistrate R K Singh said that in total eight more oxygen plants would be installed in the district out of which five would be functional by July 30.

Union minister General V K Singh (​retd) on Thursday inaugurated two oxygen plants installed in government hospitals here, officials said.

While one plant, having a capacity of generating 160 litres oxygen per minute, is installed at ESI hospital in Sahibabad, the other is installed in the premises of district government hospital in Sanjay Nagar colony and has a capacity of 150 litres per minute, District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said in a statement. Addressing the gathering, Ghaziabad MP Singh said that in the future there would be no oxygen scarcity for the treatment of patients in the event of a third wave of coronavirus. He said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the installation of oxygen plants so that patients do not face problems. District Magistrate R K Singh said that in total eight more oxygen plants would be installed in the district out of which five would be functional by July 30. He added that three more oxygen plants would be installed by July 15.

