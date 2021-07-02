Left Menu

S.Korea reports highest COVID-19 case count since Jan. 7

"More than 80% of new cases have come from the Seoul metropolitan area for a third straight day on the back of cluster infections from restaurants and private educational institutions," Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol told an intra-agency COVID-19 meeting. "We're extremely concerned the virus would spread further as there are clear signs of increased outside activity among the people, and a rising number of cases of the strongly transmissible Delta variant."

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 05:39 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 05:39 IST
S.Korea reports highest COVID-19 case count since Jan. 7

South Korea's daily count of coronavirus cases topped 800 on Thursday, the highest since Jan. 7, due to new cluster infections and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, officials said on Friday. The government had relaxed social distancing measures starting this month as the daily tally had hovered around 500 over the past couple of months and the country's vaccination drive accelerated.

But just days before the eased curbs took effect, the numbers shot up to nearly 600 and then nearly 800 this week due chiefly to new outbreaks in the capital Seoul and its surrounding regions, prompting authorities there to postpone the easing by a week. "More than 80% of new cases have come from the Seoul metropolitan area for a third straight day on the back of cluster infections from restaurants and private educational institutions," Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol told an intra-agency COVID-19 meeting.

"We're extremely concerned the virus would spread further as there are clear signs of increased outside activity among the people, and a rising number of cases of the strongly transmissible Delta variant."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
2
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
3
Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Global
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021