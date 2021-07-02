Many members of PVTG administered COVID-19 vaccine in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Many members of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG) in the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been administered COVID-19 vaccine, a senior Health department official said.

Secretary Health and Civil Supplies, R N Sharma on Thursday said that the Andaman and Nicobar administration is fully committed to protecting the members of the PVTG in the archipelago and they are properly examined before they are administered the COVID-19 vaccines.

The PVTG in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are the Great Andamanese, Jarawas, Onges, Sentinelese, Shom Pens.

He said 247 out of the 564 members of Jarawa tribe, 54 out of 56 members of the Great Andamanese tribe and 63 out of 126 members of the Onges tribes have been administered the first dose of COVID-19.

The Health secretary said that 12 out of 237 members of the Shom Pens have also received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 1,79,963 people have been inoculated in the union territory so far, of which 1,56,289 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 23,674 have received both doses of the vaccine.

Sharma all measures have been put in place to restrict the entry of the virus to these islands from mainland. Under the fivefold strategy of Testing, Tracking, Treating, COVID Appropriate Behavior and Vaccination, testing has been given utmost priority and around two-third of tests are conducted through RT-PCR while one-third is conducted using RAT.

However, cooperation of all citizens is required to achieve Zero COVID status again and people should follow COVID Appropriate Behavior in letter and spirit, he said.

