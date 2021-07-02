Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:09 IST
Rajasthan records 7 Covid deaths, 76 fresh cases
Rajasthan recorded seven deaths and 76 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the number of fatalities and positive cases to 8,930 and 9,52,573 respectively.

Two deaths were recorded each in Udaipur, Dausa and Bikaner and one in Alwar, an official report said.

Of the fresh positive cases, maximum of 27 were reported from Jaipur, followed by 14 in Alwar. A total of 9,42,331 persons in the state have recovered from the infection so far and the number of active cases at present is 1,312.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

