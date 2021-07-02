PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.45 pm

Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.45 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61,700 60,745 808 147 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,434,374 1,408,350 24,983 1,041 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 768,800 758,046 9,461 1,293 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 202,440 197,369 3,465 1,579 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 316,291 307,749 4,333 4,209 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20,090 19,626 202 262 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 596,094 577,256 16,086 2,752 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 952,573 942,331 8,930 1,312 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 340,488 325,361 7,327 1,864 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1,706,384 1,681,208 22,616 2,560 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1,896,818 1,846,716 12,779 37,323 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2,849,997 2,760,881 35,222 53,871 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2,949,128 2,831,394 13,505 103,764 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 202,440 197,369 3,465 1,579 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 117,640 113,649 1,759 2,232 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2,488,407 2,418,882 32,818 36,707 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 625,237 608,833 3,678 12,726 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 995,195 976,125 13,450 5,620 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10,537 10,491 4 42 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 167,103 161,867 3,062 2,174 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 823,687 810,979 10,064 2,644 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 789,887 780,384 8,989 514 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6,079,352 5,836,920 122,353 116,867 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7,469 7,308 128 33 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 36,168 33,209 176 2,783 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 511,153 480,839 4,577 24,390 -------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 722,282 710,995 9,594 1,692 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 345,706 339,739 5,113 854 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 70,954 63,809 1,175 5,970 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 50,575 45,074 849 4,652 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 20,770 16,728 94 3,948 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 25,382 22,897 484 1,280 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 916,109 884,262 4,109 27,685 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 20,777 18,154 308 2,062 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 66,220 62,067 680 3,407 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1,502,706 1,465,219 17,758 19,729 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 30,690,933 29,782,831 404,404 491,567 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 36,957 2,45,846 4,168 -13,284 In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,04,58,251 and the death toll at 4,00,312. The ministry said there are 5,09,637 active cases, while 2,95,48,302 people have so far recovered from the infection.

