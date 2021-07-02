CM Thackeray inaugurates oxygen plants at five BMC hospitals
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday inaugurated oxygen generating plants at five hospitals run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) here.
The total capacity of these five plants, set up through donations from corporates, is around 6.93 metric tons, a BMC release said.
The plants have been set up at Kasturba Hospital at Chinchpokali, Cooper Hospital at Vile Parle, Bhabha Hospital at Bandra, Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar and the Covid Care Centre at the Nehru Science Centre. ''We all have undergone a war-like experience to make oxygen available during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic,'' Thackeray said after inaugurating the plants through video link.
''Just as the BMC's performance in Covid management has been hailed around the world as 'Dharavi Model', so too has been the 'Mumbai Model' of oxygen management,'' the chief minister said.
He recalled the time when the BMC had to shift about 170 patients overnight when oxygen supply to a hospital ran out but the administration acted on a war footing and saved lives.
The plants, which will generate the life-saving gas from the atmosphere, have been set up through corporate social responsibility funding by Aarti industries, Gharda Chemicals, BG Shirke Construction Technology, Sassex Foundation, Ultratech Cement, D'decor Home Fabrics and Marwah Steel, the BMC said.
State Environment Minister and guardian minister of Mumbai suburban district Aaditya Thackeray noted that not a single patient died due to oxygen shortage in Mumbai despite the demand shooting up during the second wave.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- D'decor Home Fabrics
- BG Shirke Construction Technology
- Maharashtra
- Vile Parle
- Bandra
- Aarti
- Marwah Steel
- Ultratech Cement
- 'Mumbai Model'
- Thackeray
- Covid
- Kasturba Hospital
- Bhabha Hospital
- Gharda Chemicals
- Sassex Foundation
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Chinchpokali
- Covid Care Centre
- Mumbai
- Dharavi Model'
ALSO READ
Boeing India, DFY, SELCO foundation jointly set up 100-bed Covid care centre in Bengaluru
Hindutva is not a company and should come from the heart: Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray stresses need to focus on economy, warns of `social unease'
Separate covid care centres for kids to be set up in all taluks to fight COVID third wave: Karnataka Minister
Shiv Sena MLA urges Uddhav Thackeray to join hands with PM Modi, BJP