Mexico reports 5,879 new cases of COVID-19, 177 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-07-2021 03:42 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 03:42 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 5,879 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 177 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,531,229 infections and 233,425 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.

Also Read: Mexico City shuts down classes again, enters higher COVID-19 risk tier

