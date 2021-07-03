Sikkim logs 178 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 20,955

Sikkim reported 178 fresh COVID- 19 cases, raising the tally to 20,955, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

The death toll remained at 308.

The northeastern state now has 2,058 active cases, while 18,336 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

Of the new cases, West Sikkim registered 64 infections, followed by 60 in East Sikkim, 51 in South Sikkim and three in North Sikkim.

It has conducted 1,66,083 sample tests thus far, the bulletin added.

