Inoculating pregnant women: Odisha to wait till workers get trained

The Odisha government on Saturday asked the district authorities and medical officers to wait for the training of healthcare workers before commencing COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women, an official said.

''We received yesterday a letter from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with a guidance note on COVID vaccination of pregnant women. The MoHFW communicated that an orientation of all states will be conducted shortly,'' Additional Chief Secretary (health) PK Mohapatra said in a letter to all district collectors and others, After that, district-level healthcare personnel will be oriented on the said guidelines, the letter said. PTI AAM SBN NN NN

