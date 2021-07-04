Inoculating pregnant women: Odisha to wait till workers get trained
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government on Saturday asked the district authorities and medical officers to wait for the training of healthcare workers before commencing COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women, an official said.
''We received yesterday a letter from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with a guidance note on COVID vaccination of pregnant women. The MoHFW communicated that an orientation of all states will be conducted shortly,'' Additional Chief Secretary (health) PK Mohapatra said in a letter to all district collectors and others, After that, district-level healthcare personnel will be oriented on the said guidelines, the letter said. PTI AAM SBN NN NN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PK Mohapatra
- Odisha
- Ministry of Health and Family
- COVID
- SBN NN NN
ALSO READ
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of PSA plants
Senior Odisha IPS officer Debasis Panigrahi dies at Kolkata hospital
Criminal cases registered against wetland encroachers in Odisha
Odisha CM inaugurates 200-bed COVID hospital in Kalahandi
Drug-addict father sells newborn for Rs 10,000 in Odisha; baby rescued