Left Menu

Inoculating pregnant women: Odisha to wait till workers get trained

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-07-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 00:04 IST
Inoculating pregnant women: Odisha to wait till workers get trained
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Saturday asked the district authorities and medical officers to wait for the training of healthcare workers before commencing COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women, an official said.

''We received yesterday a letter from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with a guidance note on COVID vaccination of pregnant women. The MoHFW communicated that an orientation of all states will be conducted shortly,'' Additional Chief Secretary (health) PK Mohapatra said in a letter to all district collectors and others, After that, district-level healthcare personnel will be oriented on the said guidelines, the letter said. PTI AAM SBN NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India
4
The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to differ from traditional COVID symptoms. Here’s what to look out for

The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to differ from traditional COVID sy...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021