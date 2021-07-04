Left Menu

UK COVID-19 data looks 'very positive' for lifting lockdown, minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-07-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 13:23 IST
  • United Kingdom

The data that will decide if final lockdown restrictions in England can be lifted on July 19 is looking "very positive", thanks to the success of the vaccination program, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Sunday.

"The data that we're seeing that the Prime Minister is reviewing at the moment ahead of his decision point on the roadmap looks very positive," he told Sky News.

"It does seem as if we can now move forward and move to a much more permissive regime where we move away from many of those restrictions that have been so difficult for us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

