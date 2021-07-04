Left Menu

Delhi adds 94 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 15:50 IST
Delhi adds 94 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths on Sunday while the positivity rate stood at 0.13 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The national capital has recorded 14,34,554 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year. So far, over 14.08 lakh patients have recovered.

The death toll stands at 24,995.

On Saturday, Delhi had recorded 86 cases and five deaths with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021