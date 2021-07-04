Left Menu

Fully vaccinated tourists can now visit Sikkim from Monday

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 04-07-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 20:25 IST
Fully vaccinated tourists can now visit Sikkim from Monday
  • Country:
  • India

People who have taken both doses of the COVID vaccine can now visit Sikkim from July 5 as the state government on Sunday lifted the temporary ban on the entry of visitors from other parts of the country following a dip in fresh coronavirus cases.

The Sikkim government had prohibited the entry of tourists since March this year following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The state Home Department, in a notification, said that fully vaccinated tourists can enter the Himalayan state through Rangpo in East Sikkim and Melli in South Sikkim after exhibiting their vaccination certificates at the border check-gates.

The state government also allowed hotels, guest houses and homestays to operate at 50 per cent capacity from Monday with strict adherence to COVID protocols.

Shopping malls, showrooms and shops have also been allowed to open at full capacity with strict compliance with safety guidelines.

All government offices can function with fully vaccinated employees, while staffers who have not yet received both the jabs can work with the present arrangement of 50 per cent attendance, the notification said.

All factories and commercial establishments can also operate at 100 per cent capacity provided the staffers are fully vaccinated, it said.

''The Sikkim Hotel and Restaurant Association (SHRA) welcomes the state government's decision to open the tourism industry, which is the mainstay of Sikkim's economy. We will ensure strict adherence to COVID guidelines,'' an executive member of the body told PTI.

He claimed that the state's tourism industry bore a loss of around Rs 600 crores last year due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

A total of 21,131 people have tested positive for the infection in the Himalayan state so far, of whom 2,101 are undergoing treatment, while 18,469 have recovered from the disease, 308 have succumbed to the infection and 253 have migrated to other states till Sunday, a health department bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021