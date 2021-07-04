Left Menu

Covid: One more death, 128 new cases in Uttar Pradesh

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,640 on Sunday with one more fatality, while 128 new cases pushed the infection count to 17,06,621, according to an official statement issued here. In the past 24 hours, more than 2.48 lakh samples were tested, while over 5.88 crore tests have been conducted so far in the state, the statement added.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-07-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 22:01 IST
Covid: One more death, 128 new cases in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,640 on Sunday with one more fatality, while 128 new cases pushed the infection count to 17,06,621, according to an official statement issued here. The only COVID-19 death was reported from Sitapur, it said. Of the 128 fresh cases, 13 were reported from Lucknow and 11 from Allahabad.

In the past 24 hours, 305 people recovered from the disease and were discharged, taking the overall recoveries so far to 16,81,717, the statement from the UP government said.

The count of active cases stands at 2,264, it said. In the past 24 hours, more than 2.48 lakh samples were tested, while over 5.88 crore tests have been conducted so far in the state, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021