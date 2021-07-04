Covid: One more death, 128 new cases in Uttar Pradesh

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,640 on Sunday with one more fatality, while 128 new cases pushed the infection count to 17,06,621, according to an official statement issued here. The only COVID-19 death was reported from Sitapur, it said. Of the 128 fresh cases, 13 were reported from Lucknow and 11 from Allahabad.

In the past 24 hours, 305 people recovered from the disease and were discharged, taking the overall recoveries so far to 16,81,717, the statement from the UP government said.

Advertisement

The count of active cases stands at 2,264, it said. In the past 24 hours, more than 2.48 lakh samples were tested, while over 5.88 crore tests have been conducted so far in the state, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)