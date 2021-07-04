Punjab adds 158 COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Punjab on Sunday reported 158 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its infection tally to 5,96,416 while five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,110, a medical bulletin said.

Bathinda reported 23 new cases, followed by 14 in Amritsar and 13 in Ludhiana, among other districts, it said.

The latest deaths were reported from Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Jalandhar and Muktsar.

There are 2,324 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab. While 96 critical patients are on ventilator support, 314 critical patients and 1,405 others are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

The state has a positivity rate of 0.39 per cent, it said.

As many as 358 more coronavirus patients recovered from the infection the previous day, taking the number of recoveries to 5,77,982, the bulletin said.

So far, 1,10,81,636 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally increased to 61,728 with 10 fresh cases, according to the medical bulletin.

No fresh death was reported in the union territory. The death toll stands at 808, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Chandigarh stands at 143, it said.

A total of 60,777 coronavirus patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection, including 16 the previous day, the bulletin said.

So far, 5,73,440 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 5,10,452 samples have tested negative while reports of 10 are awaited, it said.

