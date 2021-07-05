Left Menu

U.S. administers 330.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 330,604,253 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 383,068,740 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-07-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 00:04 IST
U.S. administers 330.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Those figures are up from the 329,970,551 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 3 out of 383,067,560 doses delivered.

The agency said 182,412,776 people had received at least one dose while 157,323,738 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday. The CDC tally https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

