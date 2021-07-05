Australia's New South Wales reports 35 locally acquired COVID-19 cases
New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported 35 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking total infections in the latest outbreak of the Delta variant to more than 300.
Of Monday's cases, 28 were either in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period. Seven cases spent time in the community while they were infectious.
