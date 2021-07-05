Left Menu

Russia reports 25,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-07-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 14:00 IST
Russia reported 25,353 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 6,557 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,635,294.

The government coronavirus task force said 654 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 138,579.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021.

