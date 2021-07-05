Left Menu

COVID-19: Ladakh records 2 more deaths

Two more people died of coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the death toll in the Union Territory to 204 while five new cases pushed the infection tally to 20,120, officials said on Monday.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 05-07-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 14:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two more people died of coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the death toll in the Union Territory to 204 while five new cases pushed the infection tally to 20,120, officials said on Monday. According to officials, the two deaths were reported from Leh on Sunday. Of the total fatalities so far, 146 were reported from Leh and 58 from Kargil, they added.

Ladakh last reported a Covid-related fatality on June 19.

Of the new positive cases in the union territory, three were reported from Leh and two from Kargil. A total of 2,041 sample reports in the union territory including 1,117 from Leh and 924 from Kargil were found negative on Sunday.

At present, there are 226 active cases in Ladakh including 190 in Leh and 36 in Kargil after 21 patients were discharged, the officials said.

As many as 19,690 patients have recovered so far, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

