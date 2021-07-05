Left Menu

Thirty-six cases of dengue in city so far this year

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November but the period may stretch till mid-December.As per the civic report issued by the municipal corporations, 36 cases of dengue have been recorded till July 3 this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 14:12 IST
Thirty-six cases of dengue in city so far this year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty-six cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year, according to a civic report released on Monday. The number of dengue cases for the January 1-July 3 period is also the highest this year since 2018 when the count had stood at 33 in that same duration. No case has been reported in the month of July, as per the report.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November but the period may stretch till mid-December.

As per the civic report issued by the municipal corporations, 36 cases of dengue have been recorded till July 3 this year. The month-wise distribution of cases are January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), and June (7), it said. In the previous years, the cases in the same period were 31 (2016), 60 (2017), 33 (2018,), 26 (2019) and 20 (2020), as per the report. However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now, it said. As per the civic report released on Monday, 11 cases of malaria and six cases of chikungunya have also been reported till July 3 this year. No fresh cases of the two vector-borne diseases have been recorded in the last one week. Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global
4
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021