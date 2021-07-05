Thirty-six cases of dengue in city so far this year

Thirty-six cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year, according to a civic report released on Monday. The number of dengue cases for the January 1-July 3 period is also the highest this year since 2018 when the count had stood at 33 in that same duration. No case has been reported in the month of July, as per the report.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November but the period may stretch till mid-December.

As per the civic report issued by the municipal corporations, 36 cases of dengue have been recorded till July 3 this year. The month-wise distribution of cases are January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), and June (7), it said. In the previous years, the cases in the same period were 31 (2016), 60 (2017), 33 (2018,), 26 (2019) and 20 (2020), as per the report. However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now, it said. As per the civic report released on Monday, 11 cases of malaria and six cases of chikungunya have also been reported till July 3 this year. No fresh cases of the two vector-borne diseases have been recorded in the last one week. Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19.

