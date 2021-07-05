Indonesia reports record daily number of COVID-19 cases and deaths
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 05-07-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 14:59 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia reported on Monday a record 29,745 new coronavirus infections and 558 deaths, health ministry data showed.
The figures brought the country's total number of cases to 2,313,829 and deaths to 61,140.
Advertisement
Also Read: Nissan India starts exports of SUV Magnite to Indonesia, South Africa, Nepal
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
Advertisement