Indonesia reports record daily number of COVID-19 cases and deaths

Indonesia reported on Monday a record 29,745 new coronavirus infections and 558 deaths, health ministry data showed.

The figures brought the country's total number of cases to 2,313,829 and deaths to 61,140.

