Kerala records 8,037 fresh COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 5 (PTI)Kerala on Monday recorded 8,037 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection caseload to 29,81,721, while 102 fatalities took the toll to 13,818.

As many as 11,346 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 28,66,806 and the number of active cases in the state was 1,00,626, a state government release said.

Thrissur topped in the number of cases (922), followed by Palakkad (902), Malappuram (894), Kozhikode (758), Thiruvananthapuram (744), Kollam (741), Ernakulam (713), Kannur (560) and Alappuzha (545).

Of the new cases, 37 are health workers, 15 had come from outside the state and 7,361 were infected through contact with the source of contact not being clear in 624 cases, the release said.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 PM, 80,134 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 10.03 per cent.

So far, 2,36,36,292 samples have been tested.

There are currently 3,94,627 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.

Of these, 3,70,055 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,572 in hospitals.

