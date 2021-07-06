Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 525,000 - Health Ministry
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 06-07-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 02:46 IST
Brazil registered 22,703 new COVID-19 cases and 695 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.
That brought the total in Brazil to 18.79 million cases and 525,112 deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
