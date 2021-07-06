Left Menu

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 525,000 - Health Ministry

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 06-07-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 02:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil registered 22,703 new COVID-19 cases and 695 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

That brought the total in Brazil to 18.79 million cases and 525,112 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

