Indonesia prepares extra facilities for worst-case outbreak scenario

Updated: 06-07-2021 09:57 IST
Indonesia has prepared backup health facilities for a worst-case scenario where daily coronavirus infections reach 40,000 to 50,000, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan told reporters on Tuesday.

He said the government has accommodation infrastructure that can be turned into isolation facilities and has also ramped up the production of oxygen.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin added that the provinces in Sumatra and Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of Borneo island, were being monitored closely amid rising in cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in those areas.

