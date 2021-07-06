Vietnam reports 1,029 new coronavirus cases
Vietnam reported 1,029 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the second straight day of infections of more than 1,000.
Most of the cases were in the southern economic hub Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Health said. (Editing by Martin Petty)
