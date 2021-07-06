Left Menu

Rajasthan CM to chair meet of council of ministers on Wednesday

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-07-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will chair a meeting of the council of ministers on Wednesday to review schemes and programs run by various departments.

Discussion will be held on progress and better implementation of the ambitious scheme 'Mukhya Mantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Yojna' launched to provide free hospital treatment, besides availability of Covid vaccines in the state, an official statement said.

Review of Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Energy Scheme, Indira Gandhi Urban Credit Card Scheme, Indira Rasoi Yojana, Rajasthan Government Health Scheme and Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Vikas Prerak Yojana will be discussed in the meeting, the statement read.

