Left Menu

U.S. sending 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines to Guatemala, 2 million to Vietnam

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 23:20 IST
U.S. sending 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines to Guatemala, 2 million to Vietnam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden Administration will send 1.5 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Guatemala and 2 million to Vietnam, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"Both Guatemala and Vietnam will be receiving COVID vaccine doses from the Biden-Harris Administration," Psaki said. U.S. President Joe Biden has committed to sharing 80 million U.S.-made vaccines with countries around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya ...

 India
3
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation
4
PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021