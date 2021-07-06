U.S. sending 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines to Guatemala, 2 million to Vietnam

The Biden Administration will send 1.5 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Guatemala and 2 million to Vietnam, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"Both Guatemala and Vietnam will be receiving COVID vaccine doses from the Biden-Harris Administration," Psaki said. U.S. President Joe Biden has committed to sharing 80 million U.S.-made vaccines with countries around the world.

