Third wave: Haryana Health Minister for forming Covid monitoring committees

In the wake of an anticipated third wave of the virus, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday asked the officers concerned to constitute COVID-19 monitoring committees in every district.

Vij said the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Civil Surgeons and officials of Urban Local Bodies should be the members of the committee.

Along with this, the officials of the Indian Medical Association should also be involved so that if the third wave comes, it can be dealt with effectively, he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Besides this, emphasis should be laid on administering both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine to maximum people before the onset of the third wave, Vij said. He gave these directions while presiding over the meeting of the state-level Covid Monitoring Committee here.

All the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Civil Surgeons along with other officers of all the districts of the state also attended the meeting, held in a virtual mode.

Vij said all the preparations to cope with the possible third Covid wave should be made like enhancing the number of beds with oxygen facility, ventilator beds and ICU beds.

He asked the officials to focus on administering both the doses of the anti-Covid vaccine to as many people as possible ''before the onset of the third wave'.

He shared that so far 95 lakh people of the state have been administered the vaccine.

Vij said that to expedite the process of vaccination, the officials concerned should seek cooperation of social, religious, and business organizations.

Meanwhile, according to another official statement, Vij on Tuesday received a cheque to the tune of Rs 1 crore to support the state's fight against COVID-19 from multi national company Procter & Gamble (P&G).

Haryana on Tuesday reported 10 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 9,506 and 73 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,69,030.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include two from Gurugram and one each from Hisar, Panipat and Panchkula districts.

Among the districts, Rewari and Palwal reported 18 and 10 fresh cases, respectively.

The active case count in the state stands at 1,082. Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.62 per cent and the total number of people who have recovered from the infection stands at 7,58,442, the bulletin said.

