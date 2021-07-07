Left Menu

U.S. Republican National Committee says its data not accessed

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2021 03:33 IST
U.S. Republican National Committee says its data not accessed
The U.S. Republican National Committee said on Tuesday an investigation by Microsoft had found that no RNC data had been accessed as a result of a hack of third-party provider Synnex Corp.

