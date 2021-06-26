Left Menu

Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers

Reuters | San Francisco | Updated: 26-06-2021 04:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 04:20 IST
Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers
Microsoft said on Friday an attacker had won access to one of its customer-service agents and then used information from that to launch hacking attempts against customers.

The company said it had found the compromise during its response to hacks by a team it identifies as responsible for earlier major breaches at SolarWinds and Microsoft. (Reporting By Peter Henderson Editing by Chris Reese)

Also Read: Cloud4C achieves Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

