Left Menu

Chinese city on Myanmar border reports coronavirus case spike

Authorities in China's southwestern province of Yunnan reported 15 new confirmed locally transmitted coronavirus cases for July 6, with all cases in the city of Ruili, bordering Myanmar. Yunnan province also reported two new locally transmitted asymptomatic cases for July 6, and one new asymptomatic case imported from abroad, the statement said. The last outbreak of local COVID-19 cases in China was in the southern Guangdong province in mid-June.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 07-07-2021 05:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 05:17 IST
Chinese city on Myanmar border reports coronavirus case spike
  • Country:
  • China

Authorities in China's southwestern province of Yunnan reported 15 new confirmed locally transmitted coronavirus cases for July 6, with all cases in the city of Ruili, bordering Myanmar. The 15 confirmed cases compared with three confirmed locally transmitted cases a day earlier. Two of the cases confirmed for July 6 had previously been identified as asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases. The other 13 were identified through mass testing in the city of Ruili, the Health Commission of Yunnan Province said in a statement.

Provincial authorities have prevented individuals from leaving or entering Ruili without special permission since July 5. Yunnan province also reported two new locally transmitted asymptomatic cases for July 6, and one new asymptomatic case imported from abroad, the statement said.

The last outbreak of local COVID-19 cases in China was in the southern Guangdong province in mid-June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
3
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation
4
Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021