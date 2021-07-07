New Zealand health regulator approves use of Janssen COVID-19 vaccine
- Country:
- New Zealand
New Zealand said on Wednesday that its health regulator Medsafe has given provisional approval for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Janssen, the pharmaceutical unit of Johnson & Johnson.
The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was approved for individuals 18 years of age and older, COVID-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said in an announcement.
"The medical evidence shows Janssen is a very safe and effective vaccine. It is a great addition to our vaccine options," Hipkins said, adding that the country had secured 2 million doses of the Janssen vaccine through an advance purchase agreement last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson & Johnson
- Janssen
- Chris Hipkins
- Hipkins
- New Zealand
- Medsafe
ALSO READ
BRIEF-EMA Panel Approves New Manufacturing Site For Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine
Colombia says to get 2.5 mln Janssen COVID shot donation from U.S.
Johnson & Johnson exploring ways to accelerate delivery of its COVID vaccine in India
Johnson & Johnson won't be conducting COVID-19 vaccine trials in India, after DCGI's announcement
UNICEF partners with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for supply of COVID-19 vaccine