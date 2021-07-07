Left Menu

14 of 32 competitors at Miss Mexico pageant had coronavirus

Contestants from 14 of Mexico's 32 states at a Miss Mexico contest tested positive for the coronavirus, a health official in the northern Mexico border state of Chihuahua has said.

State Health Secretary Eduardo Fernandez Herrera told local media on Tuesday that all the contestants had submitted negative tests before the pageant in the state capital.

But authorities received an anonymous tip that one person was in fact infected with the virus.

After tests were performed, almost half of the contestants were found to be positive along with one non-contestant. The contest was shortened and brought to an end Saturday after the results came in.

