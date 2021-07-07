Ladakh reports eight new coronavirus cases

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported eight new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 20,137, officials said on Wednesday.

Out of the total positive cases, four were reported in Leh and four in Kargil. Ladakh reported the discharge of 24 patients on Tuesday. Out of which 18 patients were discharged in Leh and 6 in Kargil. With this, the total number of Covid active cases in Ladakh has come down to 200 including 168 in Leh and 32 in Kargil district.

Ladakh has registered a total of 204 Covid deaths with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 146 fatalities followed by 58 in Kargil district.

The union territory has recorded nearly 98 percent recovery as 19,733 persons out of the total 20,129 Covid patients have been cured, they said.

