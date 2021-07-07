Left Menu

Ladakh reports eight new coronavirus cases

Ladakh reported discharge of 24 patients on Tuesday. Out of which 18 patients were discharged in Leh and 6 in Kargil.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 07-07-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 13:14 IST
Ladakh reports eight new coronavirus cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported eight new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 20,137, officials said on Wednesday.

Out of the total positive cases, four were reported in Leh and four in Kargil. Ladakh reported the discharge of 24 patients on Tuesday. Out of which 18 patients were discharged in Leh and 6 in Kargil. With this, the total number of Covid active cases in Ladakh has come down to 200 including 168 in Leh and 32 in Kargil district.

Ladakh has registered a total of 204 Covid deaths with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 146 fatalities followed by 58 in Kargil district.

The union territory has recorded nearly 98 percent recovery as 19,733 persons out of the total 20,129 Covid patients have been cured, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021