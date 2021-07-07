Goa crosses 10 lakh-mark in COVID-19 vaccination

Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-07-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 13:16 IST
Goa has achieved the milestone of administering 10 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coastal state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the CM said that a total of 10,06,824 doses were administered in the state till July 6.

''A milestone achieved! I thank the people of Goa for their overwhelming support, and our Doctors, Nurses, and Healthcare workers for their tireless efforts in the vaccination drive,'' Sawant said in the tweet.

Sawant had earlier set a deadline of administering the first dose to the entire eligible population of the state by July 31.

State immunization officer Dr. Rajendra Borkar said 1,40,094 people in the state have so far received both doses, while 7,26,636 people have got the first dose.

Around 12 lakh people in the coastal state are eligible for a vaccination against the coronavirus.

