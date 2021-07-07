COVID-19 vaccination halted in Guj for Mamata Diwas

The COVID-19 vaccination drive was halted in Gujarat on Wednesday in view of Mamata Diwas, which is observed as part of the ongoing universal immunisation programme for pregnant women, children and infants, an official said.

The state government, however, has not made it clear if the vaccination against COVID-19 will remain suspended on all Wednesdays.

During Mamata Diwas, healthcare workers across the state check on pregnant women, provide them guidance and give them iron and vitamin tablets. Health workers also administer vaccines, such as BCG, polio and rubella, to women, children and infants.

''We have suspended vaccination drive against coronavirus for this Wednesday in view of Mamta Diwas and works to be carried out under the universal immunisation programme. We have not decided yet if the inoculation drive against COVID-19 will be suspended on all Wednesdays now onwards,'' additional chief secretary, Health, Manoj Aggarwal said.

In the initial phase, the vaccination drive against COVID-19 had remain suspended in the state on Wednesdays to accommodate other immunisation programmes. However, as the drive against coronavirus gained momentum recently, the COVID-19 vaccination drive was running on all days without any break.

A total of 2,73,25,191 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Gujarat so far, of which 2,17,786 were given on Tuesday.

