Meghalaya reports 354 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more fatalities

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 52,712 on Wednesday after 354 new cases were detected, while six more fatalities raised the toll to 886, a senior official said.

The northeast state currently has 4,229 active cases, Health Services director Aman War said.

At least 424 more persons recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 47,597.

Four deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills, one each from West Jaintia Hills and North Garo Hills.

East Khasi Hills reported 161 new infections, West Garo Hills 73 and West Khasi Hills 27, War said.

Over 7.01 lakh samples have been tested in the state till date, he said.

As many as 7.62 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine thus far, of which 88,708 have taken both the doses, War added.

