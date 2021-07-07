South Delhi's Madangir central market allowed to reopen

The Madangir central market here has been allowed to reopen from Thursday, three days after it was ordered shut by the district magistrate (South) over Covid norm violation.

An order issued Wednesday by Hauz Khas SDM Nidhi Sarohe said the district authority permitted the market to reopen conditionally after the market associations concerned submitted a detailed action plan on ensuring compliance to Covid-appropriate behavior.

Advertisement

The order said the market authorities are expected to ensure social distancing inside and outside shops at all times as well as proper and mandatory wearing of masks by shopkeepers and customers. No shopkeeper is allowed to operate outside his allocated shop, and the entry and exit should be manned and the number of visitors be regulated by the market association and the police, it said.

Additionally, the SDMC and the Delhi Police have been directed to ensure that unauthorised shops/stalls/kiosks/rehri will not be functional.

The market was shut down after a team of SDM during a surprise inspection on July 5 found it was ''extremely crowded, COVID-19 norms were being grossly violated, a large number of shopkeepers and visitors were not wearing masks, and there was no social distancing being followed at all''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)