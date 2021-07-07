93 new COVID-19 cases; 4 more deaths in Delhi

The national capital recorded 93 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths due to the disease on Wednesday, according to data shared by the health department here.

The positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent, slightly up from 0.11 per cent on Tuesday.

The four new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 25,005, according to the latest bulletin. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases and four deaths.

On February 16, 94 people had been diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

