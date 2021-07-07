Left Menu

51 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, no new fatality

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-07-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 21:25 IST
51 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, no new fatality
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No fresh death linked to COVID-19 was recorded in Rajasthan on Wednesday, even as 51 new cases raised the infection tally to 9,52,887 in the state, according to an official report.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 8,942 in Rajasthan.

Of the fresh coronavirus cases, a maximum of 17 were reported from Jaipur.

A total of 9,43,010 people have recovered from the infection in Rajasthan and the number of active cases stands at 935, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021