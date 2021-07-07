51 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, no new fatality

No fresh death linked to COVID-19 was recorded in Rajasthan on Wednesday, even as 51 new cases raised the infection tally to 9,52,887 in the state, according to an official report.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 8,942 in Rajasthan.

Of the fresh coronavirus cases, a maximum of 17 were reported from Jaipur.

A total of 9,43,010 people have recovered from the infection in Rajasthan and the number of active cases stands at 935, the report said.

