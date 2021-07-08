China reports 17 new coronavirus cases versus 57 a day ago

Left Menu

China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases for July 7 compared with 57 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Thursday. Two of the new infections were confirmed locally transmitted cases, both in Yunnan province, the National Health Commission said in a statement. China has now reported 91,966 confirmed coronavirus cases, the commission said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-07-2021 06:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 06:47 IST
China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases for July 7 compared with 57 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Thursday. Two of the new infections were confirmed locally transmitted cases, both in Yunnan province, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The rest were imported. There were no new deaths from COVID-19.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 10. China has now reported 91,966 confirmed coronavirus cases, the commission said. The death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

