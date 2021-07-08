Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says he uses NHS app despite self-isolation frustration

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:10 IST
UK PM Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said he used the health service's COVID-19 app, but sympathised with those who found it frustrating when told by the app to self isolate.

"I rely on the NHS app, as many people do," he told reporters. "I know how difficult it has been for people and I'm sorry for the hassle that people experienced as a result of this - it is coming to an end."

