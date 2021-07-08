Left Menu

Mexico aims to vaccinate border residents against COVID-19 by August

"We are thinking that in about a month we will finish the entire border," Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said during the president's regular morning news conference. The busy land border has been closed to non-essential travel for over a year under restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-07-2021 18:51 IST
  • Mexico

Mexico aims to complete COVID-19 vaccinations in towns and cities along the U.S. border by August and speed the re-opening of the shared frontier to non-essential travel, the government said on Thursday. "We are thinking that in about a month we will finish the entire border," Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said during the president's regular morning news conference.

The busy land border has been closed to non-essential travel for over a year under restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. "When vaccination is concluded in the border municipalities, we will be in better conditions for the complete reopening of the border," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during the conference.

