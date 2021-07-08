Left Menu

UP sees 10 more deaths due to Covid, 112 new cases

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 19:24 IST
Ten more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the toll to 22,676, while the infection count reached 17,07,044 on Thursday with the detection of 112 fresh cases, according to an official statement.

Of the new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, three were reported from Etah; two each from Amethi and Shahjahanpur; one each from Siddharthnagar, Pratapgarh, Moradabad, the UP government said in the statement issued here on Thursday.

Eleven of the fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Varanasi, nine in Lucknow and eight in Kanpur Nagar, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 258 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the recovery count to 16,82,579. Uttar Pradesh has a Covid recovery rate of 98.6 per cent.

The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,789, the statement said.

Three districts of the state -- Shrawasti, Kasganj and Aligarh -- have no active cases now, it said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.59 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, while so far, over 5.98 crore samples have been tested in the state, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

