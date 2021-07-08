Left Menu

Uttarakhand reports its first case of Delta Plus Covid variant

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-07-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 23:47 IST
  • India

Uttarakhand has reported its first case of Delta Plus mutant of COVID-19 with one person having tested positive for the variant in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The person who tested positive for the variant has already returned to Lucknow from where he had come to Dineshpur in the district to his uncle's place, Additional Chief Medical Officer of Udham Singh Nagar Avinash Khanna said.

His report arrived on Tuesday, confirming that he was infected with the variant, Khanna said.

He is now living with his parents in Lucknow, where his mother works as a nurse in a hospital, he said.

The couple of areas he had visited during his stay in Dineshpur in the district have been converted into containment zones, Khanna said.

The World Health Organisation has classified Delta variant as well as all Delta sub-lineages including Delta plus as variant of concern.

