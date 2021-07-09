Chinese city on Myanmar border reports 8 new local cases

Chinese authorities in the southwestern province of Yunnan reported eight new confirmed locally transmitted cases for July 8. This compared with two confirmed locally transmitted cases the previous day, which were all identified in the city of Ruili, bordering Myanmar.

Yunnan province also reported nine cases imported from abroad, and two asymptomatic cases. China does not classify asymptomatic cases as confirmed cases. The province has recorded a spate of local cases recently, and is preventing individuals from leaving or entering Ruili without special permission.

