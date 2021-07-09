Left Menu

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-07-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 11:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

South Africa plans to start vaccinating people aged between 35 and 49 years old against COVID-19 from Aug. 1, the country's acting health minister said on Friday.

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane added at a news conference that indications were that the number of COVID-19 cases in the most populous province, Gauteng, was peaking. Gauteng has been responsible for the lion's share of infections during a severe "third wave".

