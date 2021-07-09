South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-07-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 11:30 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa plans to start vaccinating people aged between 35 and 49 years old against COVID-19 from Aug. 1, the country's acting health minister said on Friday.
Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane added at a news conference that indications were that the number of COVID-19 cases in the most populous province, Gauteng, was peaking. Gauteng has been responsible for the lion's share of infections during a severe "third wave".
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gauteng
- South Africa
Advertisement