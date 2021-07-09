Britain reports 54,268 new cases of Delta variant in latest week
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-07-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 14:22 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain on Friday said there had been 54,268 new cases of the Delta variant in the week to July 7, a slight rise on the 50,824 new cases reported the previous week.
The total number of cases of the variant reported was 216,249, a 32% increase from last week.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement